Possibly poisoned pug Phoebe is on the mend

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA/McKINLEYVILLE – Phoebe Stephenson is normally an even-tempered pug, in that she looks equally askance at all her mom Nancy Stephenson’s human associates. Last fall though, her temperament, and her health, took a turn for the worse.

During October, the normally plucky pug started acting strangely – losing her balance, panting with tongue hanging out, having anxiety attacks, pacing around and “bouncing off the walls, literally,” Stephenson said.

A veterinarian diagnosed the behavior as a chronic condition, cause undetermined. Meanwhile, Stephenson kept feeding her the purest food she could find – the grain- and gluten-free Evanger’s “Hunk of Beef.”

By Halloween, Phoebe was “incredibly sick,” requiring Stephenson to arrange dogsitters while she went about her seasonal duties as Arcata Main Street’s downtown representative.

Eventually, she changed the little dog’s food, and when she did, Phoebe took a turn for the better.

In February, Evanger’s “Hunk of Beef” was recalled after another dog – a pug – died, and other dogs became ill. It had been poisoned with pentobarbital, a drug used to euthanize pets. By some means still unknown, the drug had found its way into the dog food.

To this day, Stephenson can’t prove that Phoebe ingested the contaminated food. She’s long since recycled the empty cans, and hasn’t gone through the difficult process of contacting local stores and researching the lot numbers of the dog food they sold last fall.

“Basically, I haven’t proven unquestionably what happened,” Stephenson said.

What she has done is spend an hour on the phone with the president of Evanger’s, Joel Sher. He told her that he had no idea how the food became contaminated, but that the company has ceased purchasing animal carcasses from the supplier connected to the suspect food.

Lot numbers for the contaminated cans are: 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. Read the latest developments here.

Meanwhile, despite arthritis in her vertebrae, Phoebe has her miniature mojo back, alternately looking askance and insolently arfing at visitors to the AMS office. "Arf!" she said, during a recent visit.

Last week, Phoebe celebrated her 15th birthday.

