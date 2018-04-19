Pro-McKinley statue petitioners halfway to goal

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Those backing the petition drive to overturn the Arcata City Council's Feb. 21 decision to remove the statue of William McKinley from the Plaza report having gathered approximately 600 signatures of registered Arcata voters over the last six days.

In order to get the measure on the November ballot, the petitioners must obtain signatures from 10 percent of Arcata's 9,611 registered voters. Their goal is 1,200 signatures, to allow a margin for any signatures found invalid by the county's Elections Office.

The petitioners have been working since last Friday, when they received legally approved language from Arcata's city attorney. They have until May 1 to gather the remaining signatures.

