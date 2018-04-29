Pro-statue petitioners: We’re open to adding a plaque

Note: Those circulating a petition to put the McKinley statue issue to a vote last week announced that they have more than the 961 signatures required to place the matter on the November ballot, but that they are continuing to gather more. On Saturday, petition backer Stanton Reynolds issued this press release endorsing the idea of adding an interpretive plaque to the statue of President William McKinley on the Plaza – Ed.

Press Release

Recognizing the strong heartfelt beliefs and emotions currently surrounding the long established statue of President McKinley on the Arcata Plaza, we are members of what we believe is a large segment of Arcata citizens who feel the process leading to the City Council’s recent decision did not have a sufficient level of inclusiveness of Arcata citizens.

We are now gathering signatures to qualify a ballot initiative that will give the citizens of Arcata a direct vote on the future of the statue. We firmly believe in a fair and respectful process – a structure in which all the citizens of Arcata can express their opinion on this important issue.

We are open to further dialogue regarding an interpretive plaque associated with the statue – one that notes the important ethical issues associated with President McKinley’s administration and the contrasts of President McKinley’s time vs. the present day. We support additional displays on the Arcata Plaza acknowledging both the suffering and the contributions that other groups have made to our area.















