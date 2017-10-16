Progress on McKinleyville coho salmon nursery

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Engineers have completed designs for a proposed coho salmon nursery in McKinleyville and will now move on to the permitting process. If all goes as planned, construction of the fish-friendly backwater, complete with trails, would begin in the summer of 2019.

The off-channel refugia would be built along the banks of the Mad River on property owned by the McKinleyville Community Services District across from the Mad River County Park boat ramp.

The district plans to decommission 4.24 acres of percolation ponds it had previously used to dispose of treated sewer wastewater. The project would

convert the ponds into fish habitat, where juvenile coho and other fish could escape the strong currents of the adjacent Mad River and fatten themselves up before heading out to sea.

Rose Patenaude, an engineer with McKinleyville-based Northern Hydrology & Engineering, gave a presentation to the district’s Board of Directors on Oct. 4.

Patenaude said that the levees that prevent the river from flooding the ponds would be removed and a small stream would connect to the Mad River. Water would flow freely into the ponds, allowing fish to come and go.

The ponds would be excavated and the area restored with native wetland plants. Insects and debris from the plants would provide natural fish food.

While Patenaude is focused on the fish habitat projects, others are working on plans for trails and a nearby parking lot.

The district previously used the ponds as a way to dispose of treated wastewater, but a new state mandate would have required the district to conduct an extensive, and potentially costly, studies to prove that the disposal method had no impact on the river.

The ponds were never very effective at disposal, so district officials determined that continuing to use them would not be cost effective.

The district had previously considered restoring the riverfront pond property to its natural state, which would cost the Sewer Department about $1 million.

Instead, the idea of turning the ponds into coho habit was hatched. The project is being funded by the Coastal Conservancy and California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

“This is a really cool, cool deal,” said MCSD President Dennis Mayo at last week’s meeting.















