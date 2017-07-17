Prostitution sting in Old Town Eureka

Mad River Union

EUREKA – On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, Eureka Police Department detectives arrested three women on suspicion of prostitution on the 1300 block of Third Street in Eureka. The arrests followed a Eureka Police undercover operation in response to multiple citizen complaints in the area.

The following subjects were transported and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility:

• Morgan Kayla Vinson, 18, of Florida, was arrested on suspicion of prostitution and for providing false information to the police.

• Elisa Yolanda Carlson, 50, of Redding, was arrested on suspicion of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Leanne Duffitt, 65, of Eureka, was arrested on suspicion of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A press release from Eureka Police stated that while this particular operation targeted those suspected of prostitution, future operations will also target those individuals soliciting their services.























































