Public Administrator’s Office under investigation

Mad River Union HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is investigating the practices of the Public Administrator’s Office after receiving a complaint that properties were sold to past and current employees of Humboldt County. “This investigation is being conducted due to an inquiry and a complaint that was received by the Sheriff and Lt. Ernie Stewart regarding estate property that had been sold to past and current employees of the county,” states a press release from Sheriff Bill Honsal. “The time frame of the investigation stretches from prior to the Sheriff’s Office transition in 2015 until now.”

Honsal is working with District Attorney Maggie Fleming on the case and has hired an outside independent investigator. “Sheriff Honsal recognizes that the duties of the county public administrator are vital to the fair and equitable disbursement of a decedent’s estate and to ensure that possessions are dispersed to the rightful heirs as outlined by the probate code and government code,” the press release states. “This extremely important function requires the highest of integrity, ethics and public trust and immediate policy changes have been made to ensure that the Public Administrator’s actions and duties adhere to those strict legal and ethical standards,” the release states.