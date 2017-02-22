Public Safety Task Force discusses micro-aggression and more tonight



Mad River Union

ARCATA CITY HALL – Arcata’s new Public Safety Task Force meets for the second time tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chamber, 736 F St.

The meeting begins with Oral Communications, where citizens may discuss topics not on the agenda. The task force will next receive updates from the four working groups: community resources, outreach pamphlet, website review and Pathway Project.

It will then review neighborhood priorities.

New business includes discussion of current crime prevention programs; community stewards, community outreach including service club representation, website and upcoming events; discussion of student safety: micro-aggression; then a discussion of speakers and topics.















