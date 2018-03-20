Public Safety Task Force issues final report

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata’s Public Safety Task Force (PSTF) met 12 times over 12 months, attempting to identify crime problems and solutions in Arcata. Recognizing the problems was the easy part; finding solutions, not so much.

Unresolved crime-busting business led the council to embrace in principle a suggestion by the task force to create a standing Public Safety Committee.

Task Force Chair Anjali Browning summarized the contents of the report for the City Council last week.

Browning said she appreciated the opportunity to contribute as part of a diverse and representative cross-section of the community. That diversity, she said, “ultimately improved our understanding of the issues facing Arcata.”

She said many of the problems the task force identified were serious enough to justify their own report.

Common themes included mental illness, substance dependence, homelessness and poverty, racial equity, lack of social services, police understaffing and lack of penal consequences for minor crimes, which makes violations “almost impossible to enforce.”

Browning said there was “no single Band-Aid” to address the spectrum of challenges. The need for services, she said, greatly exceeds their availability.

However, she said, investments in social services and crime prevention “will pay for themselves by reducing demand on healthcare and policing services, improving overall quality of life and possibly encouraging or at least not deterring economic growth.”

Browning said the PSTF report could be used by the new Public Safety Committee to draft a “community safety partnership plan.” The city, she said, should make priorities of public safety, equity and inclusion, mental health and social services, community policing strategies, crime reduction and crime prevention strategies, community partnerships and formation of a standing Public Safety Committee.

Browning said that a smaller committee than the 12-member task force would likely be most effective in terms of using available time.

The council will consider staff recommendations for formation of a standing Public Safety Committee via an ordinance at a future meeting.















