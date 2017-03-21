Public Safety Task Force meeting microaggressions and more at monthly meeting

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata’s Public Safety Task Force meets Wednesday, March 22 for two meetings: a 5 p.m. special meeting on micro-aggressions, which includes a presentation by experts from Humboldt State University; then the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda items for the regular meeting include public comment; micro-aggression training implementation; updates from subcommittees on community resources and gaps in resources, outreach reference materials, the Pathway project, neighborhoods, and an outreach website; a discussion on the process to prioritize public safety issues; a discussion on a report for the City Council and establishing a task force timeline; a review and future action; and items for future agendas.















