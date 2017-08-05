Public Safety Task Force meets for seventh time

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – On the day that Arcata’s Public Safety Task Force held its seventh monthly meeting last week, the town was beset by an typical array of misbehavior, just the kind of comfort-reducing petty crime the task force is intended to abate.

According to the online crime mapping service, CitizenRIMS (arcata.crimegraphics.com), July 26 saw fights, burglaries, vandalism, loud parties, a restaurant dine and dash, illegal camping, thefts, threats, drunken drivers, road ragers, people yelling obscenities and wandering drunkenly in the streets, and druggies drugging in parks and playgrounds.

Attempting to turn the troublesome tide and restore citizens’ peace of mind was the task force, meeting that night at City Hall with only about half its members and nearly nonexistent public participation.

The sole citizen to appear was Bob Kimmel, who said the task force’s mission was so vaguely defined as to make it “largely irrelevant.” Kimmel urged that the task force give way to a permanent civilian police review board to audit “review of willy-nilly rogue officers.”

Next, with a bare quorum, augmented later by a few late arrivals, the task force immediately became bogged down in a nearly half-hour debate over its basic charter. A revised list of priorities and the newly redefined charter had been developed with the assistance of facilitator Heather Equinoss over the previous two meetings.

A few members disputed the duty to “assess” public safety priorities, a time-consuming process which could draw the group away from identifying solutions during what remains of its one-year existence.

“If assess means, therefore, we have to look at this report and this report and this data, and we need another meeting and a work group, that’s where ‘assess’ might become cumbersome,” said member Maureen McGarry.

She said complicated assessments were the province of city staff, and that the volunteer group’s role was more to advise the City Council. “This is not what I expected when I got on this task force.”

“We don’t want to spend all of our time assessing,” said Vice Chair Melissa Lazon. “We want to get into the solutions space that Heather spoke of. That’s the next step.”

Member Danielle Dickerson said the differences were largely semantic in nature, and called for the group to move on. “I think were saying the same thing,” she said.

Member Brooke Epperly lamented that “we’ve spent 25 minutes arguing about a couple of words and not getting anything done.”

She wanted the charter approved so that the rest of the agenda could be processed. And so it was, unanimously.

The task force then heard from Police Chief Tom Chapman, who said APD’s 25 sworn officers – with only a handful on duty at any given time – responds to 60 to 80 calls for service on an average day, and up to 140 when it gets busy.

McGarry said it “seems obvious” that more police officers are needed, as was mentioned during budget hearings.

Chapman said the City Council has to look at the budget as a whole, and to allocate funds accordingly. He noted that public outcry in years past resulted in establishment of a downtown patrol officer and park rangers.

He said APD’s compensation package is competitive.However, College of the Redwoods’ police academy is not getting the enrollment it used to, reducing the number of graduates and qualified APD job applicants.

Task force members referred frequently to a hefty packet of reports and data which was provided only to members, making the sometimes detailed discussion difficult to follow.

Member Tracy Smith, a Humboldt State employee, said that the experiences of students of color and others are vastly different. She and Dickerson, an HSU student, are going to study the issue further and report back to the task force.

Homelessness and poverty are recognized as contributors to crime. “People who are hungry and desperate do desperate things,” Lazon noted.

Member Darlene Spoor, executive director of the Arcata House Partnership, said that on any given night during school year, about 400 people are on the streets in Arcata. She said her agency is fielding calls from families who have to live in their cars, and they don’t feel safe.

Arcata House, presently has 20 shelter beds for women in Arcata and 16 for men, and eight family rooms. Some 40 beds were lost when Eureka’s Multiple Assistance Center closed down.

“All of those people are back on the streets,” Spoor said. “There’s now no place for those with chronic mental health concerns. Every night, everybody’s full.”

Arcata House also maintains 33 permanent supportive housing units housing 42 people – 15 in Arcata, the rest in Eureka and McKinleyville.

Arcata House has received a $290,000 rapid rehousing grant to help people stabilize their lives and eventually increase their income. But the effort is being frustrated, Spoor said, by an inability to gain cooperation of landlords.

She’s having trouble making it clear to them that the grant covers the new tenants’ rent, while Arcata House helps them manage their personal issues.

McGarry, who assists with volunteer forest workdays, said it’s discouraging to see the number of people illegally camping in and degrading natural areas. She called for renewed discussion of a possible legal campground.

As the task force deliberated, a large dragonfly trapped inside Council Chamber repeatedly tried to escape, its wings loudly and futilely thrashing against the window separating the chamber from the lobby.















