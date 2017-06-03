Public Safety Task Force reboots, pushes projects

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Last week’s meeting of the Public Safety Task Force was different from those previous in several ways. Meeting No. 5 had a bare quorum, with just seven of its 12 members in attendance. It was mostly conducted by a professional facilitator, and followed a crisp pace. You could hear everyone fairly well, despite the lack of any amplification. And, the meeting’s goals were mostly accomplished without lengthy debate.

Admittedly, the goals were largely about the task force itself – clarifying its mission, vision and work plan. But it also acted to produce some practical results.

After public comment and approval of minutes, Facilitator Heather Equinoss, hired by the city to help get the group on track, took charge of the meeting. She had the members “re-situate your bodies” so as to face the audience, as well as her and her whiteboard.

She asked the members for the equivalent of “tweets” – short statements about their motivations in being part of the task force. responses included a common theme of community service, addressing Arcata’s shortcomings by giving citizens a place to engage with its government.

Equinoss presented a draft charter for the task force to review, delineating its purpose, mechanics, desired outcomes, processes and member roles.

According to the document, its vision is to forge a partnership among all Arcata’s public safety stakeholders – government, citizens, schools, businesses and others – to help Arcata realize its potential. The task force’s mission, in a nutshell, is to give residents a place to work together to accomplish the vision.

The task force’s newly clarified purpose and duties include analysis, identifying threats to public safety and prioritizing them, finding solutions, implementing ac tions, finding funding and ultimately, reporting to the Arcata City Council.

A workplan and timeline laid out key milestones to be accomplished during the next four months’ meetings, all driving the group toward tangible public safety solutions.

While some members expressed concern about the ambitious workplan, member Josh Neff embraced the challenge. “Being ambitious is what gets things done,” he said.

As the members commented, Equinoss noted their suggestions with alternate use of green, blue and purple pens for clarity, and members were appreciative. Chair Anjali Browning said she liked the plan, as did member Brooke Epperly. “Your diagram is very helpful,” she said.

Equinoss said the task force will have “another pass” at the newly reformulated foundations at its next meeting.

The group then reviewed the fruits of some of its subcommittees’ labors. A new public safety resource tri-fold pamphlet is just about ready. It lists a range of public safety phone numbers from police to social services, as well as guidelines on how to effectively report crime. A smaller fridge magnet version is also planned.

Architect Garrett McSorely outlined plans for the path project, a plan to improve safety on the walkway through Cahill Park to Arcata Elementary School. Initially a response to the sexual assault on a child by a mentally ill man last September, the project will involve new lighting and a sculpture. It is something of a model for more elaborate, electronically surveilled “Safe Corridors” which may link Humboldt State with central Arcata.

The path through Cahill Park is heavily used by both elementary school and Humboldt State students – some 350-plus of the latter. A budget for the planned solar powering of the lights may be available next month.

Much more planning and fundraising will be required for the path project, with events planned for June and July. A launch party is scheduled for Aug. 26.

The Neighborhood Subcommittee offered a report on a recent Valley West visioning meeting. The top five “categories of concern” for residents and businesses are homelessness and family resources, infrastructure and maintenance, drug use and needle disposal, and “the need for crime reduction via larger police presence.”

Valley West activist Lucy Salazar helped the task force review the findings. The subcommittee will work with the city and its GIS resources to identify where best to locate things like trash cans, trails and other new fixtures. Volunteer workdays may be held to help develop Valley West park. Measure Z funds may be requested to help fund projects.

A new website, safearcata.org, is under development. That URL currently forwards to the task force's page on the City of Arcata website.
















