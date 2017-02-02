Public Safety Task Force undertakes epic mission

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata’s Public Safety Task Force met for the first time last Wednesday night. The 12-member group got to know each other, elected officers, assigned projects and set an ambitious course to restore a sense of safety and inclusiveness to Arcata’s streets.

Their task is a huge one – to not just crack down on crime while protecting civil rights, but to reverse the deterioration of standards for public behavior and change the culture about what is permissible.

The task force came into being largely from the efforts of Arcata residents Melissa Lazon and Anjali Browning. They were first spurred to action by the Sept. 20 attack on a child walking to school along the switchback path near Cahill Park in Arcata’s Westwood Village neighborhood.

On looking for solutions to deteriorating safety conditions, they found lots of city-sponsored projects to improve transportation and other amenities, but few mechanisms by which they and other newly energized parents could pitch in to make the streets safer.

“We realized this was a lot bigger than our own endeavor,” Browning told the task force during introductions. She said it became apparent that both structure and an enduring commitment by the city were needed for their efforts to be effective.

This ultimately led to fast-tracked formation of the new task force, an advisory group composed of citizens with Police Chief Tom Chapman as its city liaison.

The task force is unusual in its composition. With a dozen members, it’s larger than any current city committee or commission, this to include broad representation by diverse Arcata stakeholders. It’s also even numbered, which is usually avoided to avert the possibility of tie votes. This was done in anticipation of likely turnover in the large group.

During introductions, members spoke of their priorities. Josh Neff, a lifelong Arcatan and owner of the Minor Theatre, said he was “microfocused” on the downtown area.

Danielle Dickerson, student intern and program director for Humboldt State’s Queer Mentoring and Advocacy Program, said she wanted to improve public safety for HSU students, particularly downtown. She pledged to “learn and listen.”

Dr. Corliss Bennett, director of HSU’s Cultural Centers for Academic Excellence, said she was eager to represent students of color and to bring “fresh eyes, looking and hoping to create ideas.”

HSU Native American Studies major Gregory Xavier Rodriguez said he was motivated by stories of racial attacks in Arcata. Applauding the city’s responsiveness in addressing student fears, he said he is interested in identifying “safety corridors” in town, where students may pass without danger.

Maureen McGarry, who works downtown, said she is familiar with the street issues there. A lifelong Arcatan who just returned from the Women’s March on Washington, she said she "hope[s] to bring some of that back to this community, of just all the energy and how positive it was." Noting the Humboldt State students' fear of entering downtown Arcata, McGarry said, “It’s very disheartening to hear that students feel this way about our town.”

Brooke Epperly said many travelers are disrespectful of the city and its citizens. A 35-year Arcata resident with three children, she hopes to make the street climate more respectful. “I really do love this town, but we have some things we need to work with,” she said. “In Arcata, we will respect you, but please respect us.”

Bryan Radzin said he believes in community policing, and that mental health care is an emphasis. “I’m glad to have a voice,” he said. He hoped to listen and learn, and “make it a little better for all of us.”

Darlene Spoor, executive director of the Arcata House Partnership, said that due to her work, homelessness is a prime focus. She appreciates that Arcata’s police are proactive, and she wishes to give back to the community.

Tracy Smith, director of HSU’s Retention through Academic Mentoring Program, said the university’s demographics have changed since 2008, thanks to vigorous minority recruitment. She said the task force could be “transformative,” and to “listen with an open mind and heart.” Said Smith, “I’m really fired up.”

Member Stephanie McCaleb didn’t attend the meeting due to a previous commitment.

With that, Chief Chapman then explained the state’s Ralph M. Brown Act, which requires public business to be conducted publicly. He cautioned members against holding serial meetings via email, which can happen via careless use of the “reply all” option. “We have to be really conscientious about that,” Chapman said. “Welcome to government.”

He went on to give an overview of the Arcata Police Department’s many services, of which crime-busting is a small part. Other functions include medical aid, traffic control, responding to parties and more.

Browning was unanimously elected task force chair, and Lazon vice chair.

Lazon then described the Westwood Village Community Pathway Project, borne of the recent attack. Funded by a $3,300 grant from the Curtis Gillis Trust via the Humboldt Area Foundation, it includes installation of an illuminated metal sculpture by artist James Smith to enhance the area’s appearance and safety. Path lighting and colorful decoration of the brick retaining wall by Arcata Elementary School students “emphasizes beauty while enhancing safety,” according to the grant proposal. The project will take place over the summer and fall.

Lazon noted that Humboldt State students comprise a large proportion of Arcata’s population, and many use the path to get to school. “If we can keep students safe, that’s half the population,” she said.

Browning said it was a step toward “reclaiming public space.” Epperly advised against installation of surveillance cameras, calling their proliferation a “slippery slope” toward loss of privacy. “There are many other options,” she said.

Chapman said the pathway project “is a great example of someone coming up with an idea and bringing it forward” by identifying stakeholders and wrangling grants.

Spoor wanted clarity on the task force’s role and goals. Chapman summarized it as identifying public safety issues and solutions and their implementation.

Chapman gave a brief history of the state’s jail realignment, which has led to violent criminals being housed in county jails and nonviolent offenders largely escaping incarceration. “It’s really impacted what we see in our community day in and day out,” he said.

A number of subcommittees were created to look into certain matters and bring their findings back to the task force at its regular meeting next month. They will focus on:

• Identifying other groups around town that are also doing public safety work, such as Community Pride & Peace, so that their efforts might be coordinated with the task force;

• Identifying community resources that the task force might tap into;

• Education and outreach – creation of a website to connect community stakeholders as well as a brochure or pamphlet describing appropriate ways to address offenders and effective ways to report crimes;

• Evaluation of the Arcata Police web page.

Another task is identification of high-risk neighborhoods, their specific problems and the services that might be available to address them. Westwood Village, where the current safety campaign began, might be an initial focus.

“I really want to strive for inclusivity and transparency as we move forward,” Browning said. “As a public entity using public resources, we have many eyes on us that I believe will hold us accountable for generating results.”

The Public Safety Task Force meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Arcata City Hall, 736 F. St.

Note: This story has been updated to correct a misquote attributed to task Force Member Maureen McGarry. – Ed.















