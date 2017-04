Mad River Union

WOODLEY ISLAND – Yesterday, the rainfall total since the weather season started Oct. 1 exceeded 60 inches.

According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, Monday’s rain totaled ,33 of an inch, bringing the total rain from Oct. 1 to April 24 to 60.13 inches.

That’s 23.93 inches more than the average rainfall of 36.20 for this time of year.