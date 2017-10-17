Rainstorm coming to Humboldt this week

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – A rainstorm which could dump from a quarter to an inch of rain on the greater Humboldt Bay area is forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Sometime after 11 a.m. Thursday, there’s a 90 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday afternoon will most likely be blustery, with a south wind of 10 to 18 mph and gusts up to 28 mph. Hold on to your hats! The high temperature on Thursday will be about 63 degrees, with a low of 48. The rain will likely continue through Thursday night.

On Friday, there’s a 50 percent chance of showers, with only a slight chance of showers Friday night. There may be showers on Saturday too.

By Sunday, the sun returns.











































