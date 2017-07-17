Rangers need help identifying theft suspect

Redwood National & State Parks

ORICK – Park rangers at Redwood National and State Parks are looking for a suspect linked to a theft that occurred at the Redwood Creek Trail parking lot, one mile north of Orick on Saturday, June 3 at approximately 9:44 a,m.

The suspect was photographed in the act but has not yet been identified. Anyone with knowledge of the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Ranger Wright at (707) 465-7789.

If you any other information about criminal activity in Redwood National and State Parks you can leave an anonymous message on the park’s 24-hour crime tip line at (707) 465-7353.





























































