Remember little Phoebe and raise money to complete the Humboldt Bay Trail

Nancy Stephenson

Special to the Union

HUMBOLDT BAY – It’s Bike Month and it’s been a year since my pug Phoebe left us, but her memory lives on and inspires us to ride our bikes to get the most out of life, and to get the most life on our bikes we need to finish the Humboldt Bay Trail! Arcata and Eureka have completed their trails, now it’s time to connect the two.

I’m looking for sponsors during Humboldt Bike Month, May 2018. Sponsors can contribute based on the number of miles or days, or pick a fixed dollar amount. One hundred percent of the money goes to completion and maintenance of the Humboldt Bay Trail.

Donations May be made by going to phoebe4baytrail.org which has links to the Humboldt Bay Trail Fund on Humboldt Area Foundation’s website, the Humboldt Bike Challenge, plus other links, information, photos and video. Sponsors can also give a check or cash to me for and I’ll pass it on, or they can sign up and raise money on their own team.

Phoebe and I used to ride up and down the coast between Eureka and Trinidad for 15 years, and I plans to sprinkle Phoebe’s ashes at our favorite spots along the way. Check the website to join special rides.

The National and Humboldt Bike Challenges want to get more people riding bikes, more often, for all the reasons: healthier, happier people; more livable communities; improved air quality; drivers are more used to seeing people on bikes; more people riding and more of a political voice for cycling and improving bicycling infrastructure and many more reasons.















