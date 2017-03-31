Report: Sister City hogging bathroom

Flumber O’Plasma

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – Pounding repeatedly on the bathroom door while exclaiming that it had to “pee like a frickin’ racehorse,” the City of Arcata threatened to initiate trade sanctions against its sister-city, in retaliation for what City of Arcata officials alleged were the bathroom-hogging antics of municipal sibling Camoapa, Nicaragua.

“Oh my god,” the City of Arcata continued in an official press release, “are you serious? You’ve been in there all day! I’m gonna wet my pants!”

Camoapa officials replied from behind a locked bathroom door, amid apparent sounds of running sink water and a hair-dryer, that the Nicaraguan city was “just finishing up [its] hair” and that it would be “out in just a minute.”

Arcata, warning that the Northern Humboldt County city felt “like it was gonna burst like the Oroville Dam,” repeatedly cursed its Central American sister city both in English and in broken Spanish, while continually stomping its feet and rattling the handle of the locked door.

The sister-city bathroom standoff is only the latest flash-point between the Nicaraguan-American sister-cities’ increasingly tense relationship.

Last year, Camoapa accused its northerly neighbor of “stealing [its] boyfriend,” (reported to be Santo Domingo, Ecuador), and also of “talking hella noise on Facebook” about its American municipal sibling.

Following the bathroom conundrum (during which Camoapa passive-aggressively left the toilet seat up, which Arcata then let fall to the horizontal position with a resounding whack! to signify its resentment), tensions continued to mount as the small village made a trip down to Hutchins Market to pick up some chips and dip without telling its hemisphere-mate of the replenishment foray.

On walking into the house with a grocery bag, Arcata said, “Oh, I wish I’d known you were going to the store ... I needed a carton of milk for breakfast.”

“They’re open for another half-hour,” Camoapa cheerfully observed, in a faux-helpful suggestion.

“Right, thanks,” sneered Arcata, settling in its chair while plotting to later squirt some of Camoapa’s last toothpaste down the sink drain.















