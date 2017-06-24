Residents: Keep cannabis grows away from us

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – A public hearing to shape Humboldt County’s new commercial marijuana ordinance was dominated by people who aren’t involved in the industry and they told supervisors that they don’t want marijuana production near their neighborhoods.

Unlike past hearings, the majority of comments at the June 13 Board of Supervisors hearing were from residents instead of marijuana producers. And they warned that allowing marijuana production near residences will impact quality of life and infrastructure.

The county already has a medical marijuana production ordinance in place but it was drafted and approved fairly quickly, with a basic environmental review.

A new process has begun for an amended ordinance that will include recreational marijuana and be done under a full environmental impact report.

The supervisors hearing opened the floor to public input on identifying impacts and ways to address them.

Several Fortuna residents and city officials complained about a 17-acre production site that’s in a county area surrounded by Fortuna area residences.

But Fortuna isn’t the only place where those concerns have emerged. Judy Hodgson, the owner of Fieldbrook Winery and the publisher of the North Coast Journal weekly newspaper, said a 10,000-square-foot “grow house” is proposed near the northern boundary of her winery’s tasting room, which is also a lodging house.

The grow operation is proposed to be sited near the winery’s boundary to avoid being too close to another setback trigger – a school bus stop.

A 300-foot setback from residences is proposed for the new ordinance, which Hodgson supported. But other county residents said a greater setback is needed.

Other speakers said neighborhood residents are being surprised by the emergence of new marijuana sites and they asked that notification requirements be expanded.

During discussion among board members, Supervisor Ryan Sundberg told county planners that those issues do need to be considered because some properties where grows are slated involve “pretty intense conflicts.”

The county’s current ordinance attempts to place new grows in farming areas by making them principally permitted (allowed without public hearing review) on properties with prime agricultural soil. But as demonstrated by the controversial Fortuna proposal, some county area ag lands border neighborhoods.

“I’d like to find a way where there is an interface between residential and ag where there’s some amount of discretion, where the neighboring property owners can request a hearing and have their voice heard,” Sundberg said.

Supervisor Estelle Fennell noted that principally permitting grows in areas zoned as residential agriculture also impacts neighborhoods. She suggested that discretionary permits – those that require public hearings – be mandatory for marijuana operations proposed for properties sized at 20 acres or less.

School bus stop setbacks have been a limiting factor for marijuana operations in Southern Humboldt but Fennell supports them. “We’re talking about protecting children and I don’t see why that would be something we’d want to lift out,” she said. Fennell noted that the new ordinance will allow new grows in areas beyond those with prime ag soils and location of grows “will find its more comfortable place.” Supervisor Mike Wilson said he’s also concerned about impacts to neighborhoods and he supports setback greater than 300 feet.

Supervisors also discussed restrictions on generator use. County planners are proposing generator-powered greenhouse grows use at least 80 percent renewable power. Wilson doesn’t support generator use, however.

“Like many people here, I don’t think generators needs to be used at all,” he said. “And I would like to see 100 percent renewable energy, not just off-grid but on-grid too... it’s available through the repower option that we have now.”

Other issues considered by supervisors include, noise, light pollution and existing site relocation standards. The new ordinance will also introduce new types of permits, including those for marijuana tourism-related businesses.

County planners will consider the public input and supervisors’ suggestions and draft a new ordinance and environmental review. Another public comment process will be opened once those drafts are released.

