Reward for Lawson homicide clues to exceed $30,000

ARCATA – The Arcata City Council is poised to approve a hefty reward for information which would help identify and convict whoever killed David Josiah Lawson on April 15.

A Consent Calendar item on this Wednesday's agenda is a staff report from Police Chief Tom Chapman. It recommends approval of a reward program using donations provided by citizens. Some $10,000 has been offered by Justin Ladd, and another $10,000 from Dr. Leslie Price. James Vandergriff and Illiana Asara have offered $1,000.

These funds would be held in a city trust fund, and would augment a separate $10,000 reward offered by Lawson’s family.

Chapman’s report also asks for authorization to accept further donations of less than $500 without having to ask the City Council for approval.

Reward eligibility requires that any information provided leads directly to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Lawson’s death. If more than one person provides identical information, the reward will be divided equally among them.

Only adults may receive funds, and if useful information if provided by a minor, their parent or guardian will get the reward. City employees and their family members aren't eligible.
















