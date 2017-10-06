‘Roadmaps’ for better fishing underway

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County’s fishing communities have strengths but also face challenges and planning processes are underway to chart their improvement.

Fishing Community Sustainability Plans are being developed for Eureka and Shelter Cove, with Humboldt State University (HSU) coordinating the planning efforts. Assisting is the Lisa Wise Consulting firm, whose waterfront sustainability plans for Morro Bay and Monterey have led to development of new facilities.

Humboldt’s planning team also includes local government agencies and fishing associations, whose representatives were at Eureka’s Wharfinger Building on Sept. 27 to host a public meeting and open house.

Laurie Richmond, an HSU associate professor who is leading the planning project, said more than 100 Eureka and Shelter Cove fishermen and waterfront industry stakeholders have been interviewed over the summer as part of an assessment process.

Richmond said that in the interviews, dredging stability and access to cold storage have emerged as priorities for Eureka.

“And when we talk to all the different stakeholders, we hear that it would be nice if people could get along better, so there’s some conflict that maybe isn’t productive for getting things done,” she added. “So there might be some recommendations for how we could handle that.”

Draft versions of the plans are expected to be released by next summer, Richmond said, with the content “coming from the community, we’re just here to facilitate the process.”

Once completed, the plans will provide what Richmond described as “roadmaps” for improvement that can be used as documentation of community desires.

The plans can help secure federal grants and are required for some of them.

Part of the open house event’s feedback process was the opportunity for attendees to choose their priorities via spending “port dollars.”

Bob Borck of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations is a retired Eureka-based commercial fisherman and a consultant for the Marine Fish Conservation Network. He said that if he had millions of dollars at hand, he’d spend it on fishing infrastructure.

“I’d be looking at how to get the dredging done that we need to keep the marinas operational,” he continued. “Pretty soon, guys are not going to have any place to tie up.”

Eureka has an ice plant but Borck said cold storage is necessary. Large seafood companies have addressed their own needs, he continued, but “it’s hard for a small-scale guy to be able to rent what amounts to a freezer locker like we used to.”

Another observation expressed in the HSU interviews is what’s described as “the graying of the fleet,” which refers to a lack of younger people entering the industry.

Borck said establishment of a Community Development Quota (CDQ) system for groundfish would open up opportunity for newcomers.

The groundfish fishery has rebounded after a disaster-scale crash in the early 2000s and Borck believes that “we’re going to see the groundfish industry burgeon.”

A CDQ would reserve groundfish quota to bolster entry-level industry. “We can put those fish in ports to do good things for guys that don’t have permits yet, guys that are just starting,” said Borck.

Asked about the potential of the community plans, he said he’s hoping that “the needs that we’ve been talking about amongst ourselves for years now finally get to the people that need to hear it – the agencies and governments need to recognize our issues.”

Also at the Eureka open house was David Helliwell, a longtime Eureka fisherman who is a member of the state’s Dungeness Crab Task Force. He said the plans will be helpful but the communities need to expand their fishing capacities to thrive.

“The major issue is to get some product coming into this port – if you don’t have product coming in on the boats, then they won’t survive and you won’t have a fishery,” he continued. “You can have a community but what’s the point – we’ll all sit around and talk about how it was.”

The product that has growth potential is groundfish, Helliwell said, but quotas “all belong to the drag (trawl) boats, it’s all been privatized and made their personal property.”

He added that community-scale quotas for hook-and-line fishermen should be set aside and haven’t been. Larger-scale operations now possess the quotas and “if you want to get it off their back decks it’s going to be a real uphill battle,” Helliwell said.

Advisory committees from each community will drive the sustainability plans and develop recommendations. Final versions of the plans are expected in 2019.








