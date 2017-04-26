Robotic overlords in Arcata, anarchists in Manila, and Bigfoot in Willow Creek

SCI-FIT PIZZA NIGHT

See The Time Guardian (1987) and other psychotronic weirdness, trailers, short films and strange giveaways today, April 26 at Arcata Theatre Lounge, 1036 G St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the main feature starts at 7:30 p.m. A team of time travellers (one played by Carrie Fisher) journeys to the ’80s to defeat future robotic overlords. Admission is free with $5 minimum purchase of food or beverage. Parental guidance is suggested.









SOUND & SILENCE

Oakland-based duo DunkelpeK offers an evening exploring sound, silence and the distance between the two at the Sanctuary, 1301 J St., Arcata, today, April 26, with an open workshop at 6:30 p.m. and a concert at 8. The performance will include a tribute to experimental composer and educator Pauline Oliveros by Daniel Nickerson and the Sanctuary Furniture Ensemble. Admission is $5 to $20 at the door. (707) 822-0898, sanctuaryarcata.org

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY(S)

Northtown Books, 957 H St., celebrates Independent Bookstore Day with three events. Stephen Gray talks about his new book, Cannabis and Spirituality, featuring a wide variety of writers, Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 is Independent Bookstore Day, an annual event with donuts and mimosas all day., as well as exclusive items from authors including Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon and Jenny Lawson. Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m., Anneke Campbell will share stories from her book, We the People: Stories from the Community Rights Movement in the United States. Campbell’s talk will offer portraits of people and communities across the U.S. that have faced threats from environmentally destructive corporate projects and who have successfully responded by banning those projects at a local level.

BARN DANCE

Humboldt Folklife Society hosts a barn dance, with Lyndsey Battle and Nigella Mahal calling the dances, and the Striped Pig String Band playing, Saturday, April 29 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Arcata Vets Hall, 1425 J St. No dance experience necessary, and all dances are taught and called. Go by yourself, with a friend or in a group for a fun night of family-friendly music, dancing and community. Admission is $10/$5 for students/free for children under 12. humboldtfolklife.org, barndancehumboldt.com

YOKELS & DETOURS

Two local bands, The Detours and The Yokels, play a benefit for the Arcata Playhouse Friday, April 28 starting at 8 p.m. at 1251 Ninth St. The show is a hybrid sit-down and dance concert with an open floor and cabaret seating. arcataplayhouse.org, (707) 822-1575









FINDING BIGFOOT

Animal Planet and the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce present a free festival at Willow Creek’s Veteran’s Park Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Finding Bigfoot castmembers Cliff Barackman, James “Bobo” Fay, Matt Moneymaker and Ranae Holland will be in attendance as will special guest Bob Gimlin. Festivities include local vendors, a kids zone, live entertainment and contests for Best Bigfoot Call, Most Authentic Footprint, Best Wood Knocker, and competitions for logging and ax throwing. (707) 335-6202

ANARCHIST BOOK FAIR

Join your friends and neighbors for the ninth Humboldt Anarchist Book Fair Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Manila Community Center, 1611 Peninsula Dr. There will be a selection of radical publishers and vendors and presentations by authors and community groups. Admission is free, as are food and childcare. HumboldtGrassroots.com

HISTORIC BRASS BAND

The HSU Fort Humboldt Brass Band, in Union Civil War uniforms, plays a concert of 1850s to 1880s Brass Music Saturday, April 29 at noon at Ft. Humboldt State Historic Park in Eureka. Also appearing are members of the California 5th Volunteer Brass Band out of Sacramento, which often joins re-enactment events at Alcatraz Island.

SAFE & SOBER WITH LA PATINAS

Writer/performer Jeff DeMark and the La Patinas perform original stories, songs and spoken word at Richards’ Goat Miniplex, 401 Samoa Blvd. in Arcata, Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. to benefit Arcata High School’s Safe and Sober party for seniors. Tickets are available at the door and in advance at Wildberries Marketplace. jeffdemark.com

FREE THE BEASTS

Celebrate International Dance Day at the fifth annual Free the Beasts dance concert, Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at Redwood Raks World Dance Studio, in the courtyard of Arcata’s Old Creamery Building. This eclectic choreography showcase will feature a diverse array of dance offerings in many styles, including a special piece created by former local dance teacher Bonnie Hossack, who founded the Dancenter space which has been the home for Redwood Raks since 2008. Tickets are $12/$8 for seniors andstudents with ID/$5 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased at Wildberries Marketplace, Threadbare Dancewear and at the door. (707) 616-6876, redwoodraks.com

SWINGIN' IN THE SPRING

ArMack Jazz Band holds a spring swing dance Saturday, April 29 at the D Street Neighborhood Center in Arcata, 1301 D St., Arcata. Doors open and dance lessons start at 7 p.m.; the ArMack Jazz Band plays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Finger foods, desserts, drinks and dancing are included; beer and wine will be available for purchase. Admission is by a suggested donation of $15; proceeds benefit the students of the ArMack Jazz Band.

BREAKFAST IN BAYSIDE

Bring the family to Breakfast in Bayside at the Bayside Grange, 2297 Jacoby Creek Rd., Sunday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. In honor of Earth Day, the annual Electric Vehicle show runs in conjunction with this breakfast. Also featured are live music by Trombones @ 4, as well as mimosas for sale. Cost is $8/$5 for kids and seniors/ free for ages 80+ and under 2. (707)822-9998, baysidegrange.org

‘LOVE IS’ IN THE AFTERNOON

Join A Company of Voices for “Love Is,” an afternoon of choral music Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. in HSU’s Fulkerson Recital Hall. The concert features 18 singers presenting an assortment of unaccompanied vocal music including Italian and French madrigals, folk songs and spirituals. Also included is “Salve Regina” and “Love Is,” both with musical accompaniment. Admission is $10/$5 for seniors and children/$5 for HSU students with ID. (707) 826-3531 A Company of Voices reprises the performance Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St. in Eureka. Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at the museum.









BODY IMAGE DISCUSSED

How to improve your body image will be explored at Lifetree Café Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. The program, titled “Hey, Good Lookin’: A Healthy Approach to Body Image,” features a filmed interview with artist Adam Schultz, who sculpts plus-size female figures in bronze and stone. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at Campbell Creek Connexion on the corner of Union and 13th streets in Arcata, with free coffee and snacks. (707) 672-2919, bobdipert@hotmail.com

STAND UPON THE ROCK

Join conductor Rachel Samet for “Stand Upon the Rock,” an evening of choral music featuring the HSU Madrigal Singers and the Mad River Transit Singers, Sunday, April 30 at 8 p.m. in HSU’s Fulkerson Recital Hall. Madrigal Singers will perform music across several centuries, including an original gospel tune, “Stand Upon the Rock,” a powerful and passionate plea for freedom and justice. HSU’s jazz choir, Mad River Transit, will perform a wide range of jazz music, with its roots in early African American slave songs. Admission is $8/$5 for seniors and children/$5 for HSU students with ID. (707) 826-3531







