Roll the dice on Murphy’s ‘Monopoly Days!’

Splorch Greeble

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – Not content to let grocery mega-chain Safeway monopolize Monopoly in the checkout line, the local Murphy’s Markets are rolling the dice on their own version of the classic board game.

“Murphy’s Monopoly Days,” which began Monday, is already filling the stores’ aisles with customers. Even if they aren’t moving through them at traditional velocity.

Under the rules, customers reaching the checkstand play the game against the checker. If the customer wins, the contents of their shopping cart are free.

Shoppers at the Sunny Brae store seem to enjoy playing Monopoly in line.

“Shut up,” said customer Jonathan Patton IV, his gaze trained on Park Place. The premier property had just gained a hotel, and as checker Angela Carr rolled her dice, Patton was focused on charging exorbitant rent and driving her to financial ruin so he and his Doritos could go home.

As the game dragged on, customers farther back in the line made the most of the multi-hour delay.

Two warring neighbors from Panorama Drive who normally communicate by flinging dogshit into each others’ yards found themselves awkwardly waiting next to each other. The tense silence was broken when one dropped a packet of Hostess Twinkies, and the other picked it up for them, breaking the ice. They started chatting, and before long the two were fast friends, agreeing to join forces in launching dog waste into the yard of the neighbor with the loud band who lives behind their backyards.

Behind them, several shoppers had formed an ad hoc support group. “I’ve been here for three days,” said Jerry Jitters, pointing at his hand basket. It contained a soggy wrapper, all that remained of the ice cream sandwich he’d planned on buying back during those halcyon days of Monday.

“I miss my family,” Jitters said. “Can you get word to them that I’m all right?”

Others in his vicinity were getting some exercise, using the floor tiles as squares in an aisle-wide chessboard. For chess pieces, one player used bottles of olive oil and the other various brands of mayonnaise and mustard.

Even farther back in line, customer Mary Feinseld had made a fort of toilet paper 12-packs. Inside, she seemed to be reverting to childhood, dressing up jars of spaghetti sauce and marinara as dolls.

“This is Binky,” she said, cuddling a jar of Ragu dressed in a washcloth. “She doesn’t like Newman’s Sockarooni. Do you, little Binkums?”

Feinseld made a face at the offending jar, then, mimicking a child’s voice, she taunted Binky’s saucy rival.

“Newman!” she blurted scornfully.















