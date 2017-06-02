S.O.S. report: Salmon, steelhead, trout face extinction

All things by nature are ready to get worse, lapse backward.

– Virgil, The Georgics

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

CALIFORNIA – Nearly 75 percent of California’s 31 salmon, steelhead and trout species could be wiped out within 100 years by climate change, drought and human factors if current ecological trends are not reversed, according to new scientific research.

Urgent dam removal, habitat restoration and other measures are recommended in a joint analysis by the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences and by California Trout (CalTrout), the San Francisco-based conservation and environmental think tank.

Extinction may not be a century distant. The 2017 report “verifies that 45 percent of California’s native salmon, steelhead and trout will be extinct within 50 years.”

The 45 percent comprises 11 of 21 anadromous species and three of 10 inland species. Anadromous fish (salmon), born in fresh water, live for the most part in the sea but return to fresh water to spawn.

The UC Davis/CalTrout analysis states that after climate change, the top three human threats to anadromous species are overwhelmingly agriculture, deformed estuaries and high-intensity agriculture. The leading threats to inland fish are alien species, fire and hatcheries.

The pressure for state and private management action is considered urgent because conservation and restoration measures take years of lead time to come to fruition.

Countermeasures are in a race against the acceleration of global warming, which shows no sign of abating. April 2017 data in NASA’s Global Climate Change monitoring system show heat-trapping (greenhouse) carbon dioxide levels continuing to climb through the rest of this year and all of 2018.

Northern California summer steelhead are of “critical concern” and NorCal winter steelhead of “moderate concern,” based on voluminous data and tables in the UC Davis/Cal Trout joint report, S.O.S. II, Fish in Hot Water.

Critical concern means “in serious danger of extinction in their native range within the next 50 years.”

Moderate concern means winter steelhead are under no immediate threat of extinction but are “in long-term decline” or are characterized by “naturally small, isolated populations.”

Summer steelhead are in jeopardy because of “rapidly disappearing” water flows and cool water temperatures. Fish need cold, clear water.

Both natural and manmade causes are at fault: “Drought-related flow reductions and illegal and unregulated diversions to support exploding marijuana cultivation.”

S.O.S II endorses last year’s Eel River Action Plan, set forth by the 22-partner Eel River Forum in June, as “the best option for increasing Northern California summer steelhead runs” and the species as a whole.

The plan centers on dam removal, habitat and estuary restoration, water conservation and curbing sediment flows.

Estuary restoration is needed in major watersheds for the benefit of all salmonids, including the Eel, Klamath, and Smith rivers and Redwood Creek.

The joint study concludes, “The science behind this report has made it clear: many of [sic] salmon, steelhead, and trout are in poor condition, with the last several years of severe drought pushing several species to the edge of extinction.” The full study is posted at Caltrout.org/sos/.















