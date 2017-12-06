Santa’s elves will be busy in McKinleyville this Saturday



United Methodist Church of the Joyful Healer

McKINLEYVILLE – What can the kids give grandma for Christmas? Or grandpa? Or Aunt Donna?

Children who attend the annual Children’s Holiday Gift Making Workshop at McKinleyville’s United Methodist Church of the Joyful Healer, 1944 Central Ave., will have lots of nice handmade gifts to give!

The popular event is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All children are invited to come and make low-cost gifts for family and friends, as an alternative to shopping. Crafts this year include neck pillows, coffee cup cozies, bird houses, tea towels, hot chocolate cones, Scrabble ornaments, switchplate covers, wreaths, lavender sachets, magnets, bath salts, felt candy mice, root beer reindeer, cork coasters and applesauce ornaments.

Projects range in price from 50 cents to $2.50. The charge merely helps offset the cost of materials. The event is not a fundraiser – it’s a gift from the church to the community.

Santa Claus will be on hand to talk to children and pose for pictures – bring your camera. Food and baked goods will be sold too. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call (707) 839-5691.















