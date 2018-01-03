Scouts are coming for your Christmas tree, or will if you ask them

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Cub Scout Pack 95 will be picking up Christmas trees in the Arcata/McKinleyville area on Saturday, Jan. 6 and hauling them to greenwaste for recycling. Folks interested in having scouts pick up their tree should call or text (707) 440-9272 or email arcatacubscouts@gmail.com. You should leave your name, address, phone number and your preferred pick up date. Note that this number can receive text messages for those that prefer this over leaving a voicemail. The scouts request that folks leave a donation for the tree pick-up services but it is not required – folks that wish to donate can leave any amount they wish. Typical donations are in the $5-$20 range but again its totally up to the individual if and how much they wish to donate. The activity is primarily to provide a community service, but any provided donations will be used to help fund scouting activities such as camping trips and day outings, pack activities such as bowling, swimming, roller skating climbing wall, etc. Submitted photo















