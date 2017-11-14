Search underway for missing man

Mad River Union

ARCATA – As of Monday morning, Nov. 13, the search was still underway for Felix Desautels-Poirier, a 25-year-old Canadian man who disappeared while camping at the Arcata Marsh.

According to the missing man’s mother, Claudine Desautels, her son and friends arrived at the Arcata Marsh on Monday, Nov. 6 and camped near the boat launch. At about 11 p.m. that night, the friends decided to go to sleep, but Felix was outside sleeping on the ground and wouldn’t wake up to go in the tent. The friends put a blanket over him and went to sleep.

When they awoke the next morning, Felix was gone. He left behind the blanket, his wallet and his glasses. His mother said that her son has poor eyesight. According to a flier emailed to the Union, Felix is “practically blind” without his glasses. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and speaks both French and English.

Arcata Police and the U.S. Coast Guard have been assisting in the search for Felix and have deployed a helicopter and a drone. If anyone has seen Felix or knows anything about the case, they are encouraged to call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428. If anyone has information but is reluctant to call law enforcement, they can call Claudine Desautels at (819) 569-2064 or Felix’s friend Rachael Lafontaine at (819) 640-2257.

























