Serve on LAFCo and influence transportation funding

LAFCO SEEKS MEMBER Ever wanted to have a say in local annexations or service district boundaries? Now's your chance. The Humboldt Local Agency Formation Commission – known as LAFCo – is currently accepting applications from members of the public interested in serving on the commission as an alternate public member. The alternate fully participates in the discussion and deliberation at LAFCo meetings but votes only when the regular public member is absent or otherwise excused. No person may serve as the alternate public member who at the same time is an officer or employee of a local public agency. To obtain an application, visit LAFCo's website at humboldtlafco.org or call (707 ) 445-7508. The application submittal deadline is May 25.












































