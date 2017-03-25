Seven City Council quasi-candidates make the grade

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA CITY HALL – Four Arcata City Council members will pick a fifth to join them in a few weeks, making their selection from a field of seven. Of 10 application packets taken out from City Hall, those of Jason Akana, Robin Baker, Michael Hart, Judith Mayer, Josh Neff, Alex Stillman and Brett Watson were returned with nomination petitions. All were certified as sufficient by City Clerk Bridget Dory. Papers taken out by Adrian Kamada, Alison Robbins and Valerie Rose-Campbell weren't returned.

The public will have opportunities to scrutinize the 2017 council aspirants, one of whom will replace resigned member Mark Wheetley, and serve out his term until December, 2018. All provided candidate statements, and a public forum featuring the council hopefuls is scheduled for Thursday, April 13. The new councilmember will be appointed as soon as April 19.















