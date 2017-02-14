Sheriff Downey retiring in May

Patrick Evans

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County Sheriff Michael Downey announced his retirement in a press release Feb. 9, saying the decision “...was the most difficult he has had to make in his 31 plus years as a member and Sheriff of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.” His retirement is effective May 6.

Downey, 61, was elected sheriff in 2010 when Sheriff Gary Philp decided not to run for another term. Downey worked for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years before becoming sheriff, serving for six years as Philp’s undersheriff.

The year before Downey won election, in 2009, the sheriff’s office faced a budget cut of $3.3 million and lost more than 20 employees, including 10 deputies and 12 correctional deputies. Downey said at the time that as sheriff he would prevent the loss of employees and establish resident deputies for six regions in Humboldt County. He won against former District Attorney Mike Hislop with 67 percent of the vote.

During his time in office, Downey pushed to hire more deputies to patrol Humboldt’s unincorporated communities like Blue Lake and McKinleyville. In December 2016, the sheriff’s office swore in 17 new employees, including four correctional deputies, three sheriff’s deputies and eight recruits.

The Humboldt Board of Supervisors will appoint a new sheriff to fill Downey’s vacancy until the end of his term in 2018.

Downey gave no reason in the press release for his decision to retire in May 2017, and did not respond to the Union’s request for an interview.

The news of Downey’s decision came two weeks after a federal judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against Downey and four sheriff’s correctional deputies by the mother of a man who died in police custody will go to trial in July. I is unclear whether the lawsuit had any bearing on Downey’s decision to retire.

Former Humboldt State University professor Stephany Borges filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Downey and four correctional officers in February 2015.

Her lawsuit alleges that police violated the rights of her son, 42-year-old Daren Borges, who died in the Humboldt County Correctional Facility in 2014.

Daren Borges was arrested in Eureka in 2014 and placed in the county jail’s sobering cell by Eureka Police after they responded to a report of a man taking off his clothes and hitting his head on the ground.

Borges was later found unresponsive in the sobering cell, and driven to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to a statement by Eureka Police, an autopsy showed the cause of death was methamphetamine overdose.

Los Angeles attorney John Fattahi, who is representing Stephany Borges, said she is suing the Sheriff’s Office for failing to provide medical care to Daren Borges, violating his 14th Amendment right to due process and equal protection of the law.

“He [Daren Borges] had serious medical needs and he was not getting any medical attention, instead he stayed in a sober cell,” Fattahi said.

In a ruling January 27, 2017 District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed parts of the lawsuit that accused Eureka Police Department of responsibility in the death of Daren Borges, but permitted claims against Downey and four sheriff’s correctional deputies to proceed. The trial is scheduled to begin July 10, 2017 in federal court in Oakland.















