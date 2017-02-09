Sheriff Downey to retire in May

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

HUMBOLDT – Sheriff Michael Downey would like to take the opportunity to inform the citizens of Humboldt County of his intent to retire as Sheriff of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, effective Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Sheriff Downey stated this decision has been the most difficult he has had to make in his 31 plus years as a member and Sheriff of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Downey is humbled and honored to have served as the Sheriff of Humboldt County for the last 6 years.