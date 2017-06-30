Simplify the McK Committee’s meeting agenda process

The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee has agenda problems, all of which are easily solvable.

The first problem is the inability of members to efficiently get some items on the agenda.

Committee Chair Ben Shepherd is the agenda gatekeeper and, until February, exercised complete control over what got on, and what did not get on, the agendas for the advisory committee’s monthly meetings.

When committee member Craig Tucker tried to get the issue of rent control on an agenda before last November’s election, he was thwarted by Shepherd, who said taking a position on the rent control measure on the ballot was outside the committee’s purview.

That’s questionable. The committee had previously held several meetings on rent control and even took a position against rent control. It had also discussed other measures on the ballot.

In February, the committee addressed the agenda item issue and decided on a new policy – if two committee members support putting an item on an agenda, then it goes on the agenda, even if the chair opposes the item.

The problem with this policy is that it could result in long delays, which would be a problem if the agenda item is timely. Perhaps a member wants the committee to provide input for some agency’s upcoming public hearing. Or maybe, like what happened to Tucker last year, there’s an election coming up.

Compounding the timeliness problem is the fact that it’s not unusual for meetings to get canceled due to lack of a quorum, which is what happened with the meeting scheduled for June 28.

The committee was scheduled today to discuss the issue of racism, a topic that Tucker wanted placed on the May 31 agenda. However, because the chair opposed the agenda item, the issue was not placed in the agenda. Tucker had to then get another member to support the agenda item, resulting in a one-month delay.

Being that today’s meeting was canceled, that will result in a two-month delay from the time that Tucker originally asked for the agenda item. The whole process is clunky and unnecessary.

A better policy is to simply allow committee members to place items on the agenda. If a committee member makes a request for an agenda item then – bam – it goes on the agenda. Then, at the beginning of the committee meeting, members can conduct an agenda review. If there’s something on the agenda that a majority of members believe is outside the committee’s purview, or something that the committee simply shouldn’t discuss, they can ax the agenda item. Problem solved.

Another agenda problem is that they sometimes don’t get posted on the committee’s website at humboldtgov.org/238/McKinleyville-Municipal-Advisory-Committ. This is something that county staff can certainly figure out and solve. Just post the agendas on the website.

McKinleyville is the largest unincorporated community in Humboldt County and, according to the last census, has a population of more than 15,000 residents.

Because the town is not incorporated, it has a hybrid form of city government, with the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee serving as the town’s voice on county issues.

Although it is only an advisory committee and has no actual powers, the committee is influential and provides a strong voice for McKinleyville.

It was at the urging of the committee that the Board of Supervisors pressed forward and put Measure Z on the ballot. That measure passed and is a major source of funding for public safety in Humboldt County.

When it came the Central Avenue Improvement Project, the committee helped Humboldt County Public Works design the pedestrian friendly improvements.

In order for the committee to continue to be a strong voice for McKinleyville, it’s important that all its members be allowed to be heard, and to have an opportunity to place items on meeting agendas.















