Smoking & First Five Humboldt’s funding dilemma

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The First Five Humboldt children’s and family support organization is delivering a variety of services but some will lose funding due to declines in a main revenue source – tobacco taxes.

The status of First Five was described at the June 13 Board of Supervisors meeting. Presenting an annual report, First Five Executive Director Mary Ann Hansen outlined her group’s activities and its financial challenges.

First Five groups focus on early childhood development, are active statewide and are funded by a tax on tobacco products. But the tax revenue is declining along with tobacco use.

Noting that the closing section of First Five’s annual written report in on declining tax revenue, Supervisor Estelle Fennell asked how the group is dealing with the “change in income.”

The First Five Commission created a reserve fund – known as the Sustainability Fund – to cover tax revenue losses and has been drawing from it, Hansen replied. A Strategic Plan charts a one-third budget cut over the next three years.

“We’re using the strategic plan to guide those visions and we already made a round of cuts with this year’s meetings and program evaluations,” said Hansen. “Next year, there are some programs that will no longer be receiving First Five funding and there are some that will only receive half of what they received before.”

The upcoming cuts will have a noticeable impact. “It has already been incredibly painful because there are a lot of good people in the community doing a lot of really good work that have come to rely on First Five’s support,” Hansen said.

In 2016, First Five funded 26 programs serving 5,400 children under five years old. Hansen noted that there are 5,800 children in the county and the service delivery tally likely includes children who were counted more than once.

But “even if we get some of that difficult to track duplication, I think that 5,400 children out of 5,800 children is a pretty good penetration rate in our community,” she said.

The sponsored programs are free and don’t carry eligibility requirements.

First Five funds health programs, pre-natal care programs, family resource centers and services such as the Betty Chin Center in Eureka. The group also has funding partnerships, including those with the Humboldt County Office of Education, the Humboldt Area Foundation and the Humboldt County Library.

First Five has programs in 20 Humboldt County communities, Hansen added, including outlying communities.

“It’s harder for families in those outlying communities to access resources,” she said. “So one of the important missions of First Five is that we take an approach that recognizes outlying communities are more vulnerable and need a little extra so they can access what they need.”

First Five also supervises 18 play groups where parents and children can socialize.

Supervisor Mike Wilson is the county’s representative on the First Five Commission and he said that the “hardest part” of the job is dealing with declining revenue.

One strategy for dealing with the revenue reduction is to empower local groups to offset it. First Five held a fundraising and community outreach workshop last month and will soon hold workshops on grant writing and public communication.















