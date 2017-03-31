So that’s where all those sidewalk sofas come from

COUCH COMMANDO If you’ve ever wondered where all those sofas that show up on sidewalks most mornings in Arcata come from, well, now we know. It turns out that they’re placed there at night by a hitherto-unknown civic benefactor, Delvin Gurney. “It’s a matter of supply and demand,” Gurney said, hoisting a fresh couch over his shoulder. “The town loves ’em – they can’t get enough. As soon as I put them out, they disappear.” Gurney, who prefers to be addressed as “Sofa Claus,” admits that he steals the padded sitting machines from the city’s Corporation Yard. “They never seem to run out,” he said. KLH | Funion