Speeders bedevil Buttermilk Lane

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

SUNNY BRAE – Its surface newly smoothed by a million-dollar repaving project, the good news is that Sunny Brae’s Buttermilk Lane no longer challenges drivers with car-shaking potholes. The bad news is, any traffic-calming benefits of the potholes are gone too.

Residents of the speeding-wracked street last week held a meeting to see what could be done. In attendance were some influential people who might actually be able to do something about the ever-speeding vehicles – City Manager Karen Diemer, City Councilmember Brett Watson, Third District Supervisor Mike Wilson and Humboldt County Public Works Director Tom Mattson.

The city/county representation was because Buttermilk Lane includes both jurisdictions.

Resident Cindy Kuttner said she’s had friends struck by cars, leaving her with special awareness of speeders. “It gets me upset when I see people go fast,” she said.

She wanted the speed limit redicued to 20 mph, but Mattson said some speeders will forever be beyond reach of the rules. “There are people who are never going to obey the law,” he said. “We call them the 5 percenters.”

Wilson said he gets two types of calls from constituents on speed-wracked streets: first, they demand – and get – pavement improvements. This leads to a second wave of calls complaining of speeders on the newly smoothed streets.

"It's so smooth and straight, you want to haul ass down the street," Kuttner observed.

Residents critiqued the recent set of improvments installed on the street. Speed humps may be effective, but more would be useful. But the problem with them is that they slow down emergency vehicles along with others. There are none on the county stretch of the street from Margaret Lane to Baywood Golf and Country Club and few speed limit signs.

Chinn said a meeting including residents, Baywood and Sunny Brae Middle School could be useful. “We’re saying, ‘You’re part of the solution’,” he said.

Residents said the street is underserved by Arcata Police. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol are unlikely to commit resources to traffic enforcement there, due to resource constraints and it being outside their central mission.

Mattson urged those who see commercial vehicles speeding to contact the business. "Call the president of the company," he said. "A lot of companies have very strict policies."

The new roundabout at Margaret Lane has what some consider confusing signage, which Diemer said she would look into. Other items on her post-meeting to-do list include looking at the street’s landscaping, and signage both on Buttermilk Lane and Bayside Road.















