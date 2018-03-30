Starving Sunny Brae college student starts Neighborhood Watch inside refrigerator

Splang Squizzbiz

Mad River Union

SUNNY BRAE, APRIL 1 – Fighting both household crime and undernourishment, visibly famished Humboldt State student Alvin Simon has established a Neighborhood Watch unit in his roommate-house refrigerator.

“I’m dying,” the enfeebled Simon said, trembling with hunger. “Any food – well, almost any – that I put in the fridge disappears within an hour or so. By mysterious forces!”

The prime suspects: Simon’s roommates. The victim fingered those with whom he shares the vintage Spiering home on Virginia Way, based on the results of a forensic examination after the most recent disappearance of his groceries.

The in-depth inquiry consisted of looking at his housemates, all zonked in front of the TV in the living room. Each bore key characteristics linking them to his missing dinner. These include an empty IPA bottle and the remains of Simon’s hard-won burrito dinner.

“I stood in line for two days at Murphy’s and finally won my Monopoly game, only to have these slackers chomp all my noms,” Simon said, motioning to the body-littered living room.

Out in the kitchen, the aged Frigidaire listed to one side, emitting a loud 60 cycle hum as it strained to keep chilled some week-old clam dip, a curled-up slice of pizza from a shop that closed last summer and an assortment of Saran-wrapped biological experiments.

“I guess my burritos and IPAs sorta stood out,” Simon lamented. “But that’s no excuse.”

On learning of the grocery atrocity, activist Fhyre Phoenix turned up at the front door with a cardboard sign lambasting “refrigerator brigands” who pirate food items.

The warring roommates were briefly united in a house-wide effort to barricade the front door to prevent Phoenix from entering and involving himself in the dispute.

Eventually Simon compromised, accepting a small doll dressed as Phoenix bearing a tiny sign warning against thefts. This was placed in the door rack near some newly issued Neigborhood Watch signs inside the crime-riddled icebox.

The whole matter became moot when Simon finally figured out places to hide his eats where they’d never be found by his no-account housemates – underneath the stack of overdue phone and PG&E bills and behind the lawn mower.















