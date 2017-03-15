State Sen. McGuire visits McKinleyville builders

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – State Sen. Mike McGuire visited the McKinleyville Building Trades house project at last Friday. Local business owners, contractors, school administrators and students were there to greet him.

Emanuel Silveira has been in the program for two years and plans to go to College of the Redwoods. He’ll work towards getting his welding license. He helped pour the concrete and worked on the siding and framing of the four bedroom/two bath house.

The 1968 square foot house took a school year plus “a few months” for 14 to 15 students working two hours a day to build. Brian Schuette, who has also worked at Miller Farms for two years, plans to study landscape architecture at CR after graduation. He’s “hoping to work on the landscaping for the project house.”

Adam Huschle plans to study at the Northwest Lineman’s School in Oroville after graduation. “Enos takes you through everything,” he said, referring to the project teacher David Enos.

Wesley Ammon wants to be an electrician, but may join the Navy first. He worked on a lot of the electrical and on the heat recovery ventilation for the project house.

All four students are seniors at McKinleyville High School.

Sen. McGuire asked questions, heard out the students and then toured the house. One question he did not ask was, “Where are the female students?”















