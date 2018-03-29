Step right up and save at Stephie’s Service Shack

Hubble Kepler

Mad River Union

JACOBY’S STOREHOUSE, APRIL 1 – The demands of today’s busy world can leave you with vital tasks unfinished, or not even tackled. So many details!

Now, a new business in historic Jacoby’s Storehouse can help you with some of those tedious chores that eat away at your precious time.

Stephanie Pfeiffer has started up her new Stephie’s Service Shack, offering a limited but useful range of services to help ease your busy day.

Can’t find your roll of Scotch tape? Don’t waste time looking. Stephie’s Service Shack offers artisanally pre-cut strips of tape in length of one, two and three inches. The pricing is easy to remember as well – $1 per inch. (Custom lengths are available for a $9 surcharge, but must be ordered six weeks in advance.)

What about postage stamps? Stephie can help. She doesn’t sell them, but if you bring her your stamps and envelopes, she’ll be glad to stick them on for you.

(Stephie’s Crescent City Service Shack recently closed, so she’s offering Del Norte County residents who drive down to Arcata a 2 percent discount on all tape strips and stamp-affixing services.)

And who can keep track of those little plastic bread bag closures? Well, Stephie can, and hers are infused with essential oils. C’mon down and pick up a dozen for just $20.

Stephie’s Service Shack is open from 3 to 4 a.m. on alternate Thursdays for your convenience.















