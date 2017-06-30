Stolen cameras tell no tales, but discarded memory cards do

LOWER EXTREMITIES OF INTEREST Astute readers will recall a Friday, April 7 Arcata Police Log item about game cameras used for a school project being stolen from the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary. A Humboldt State wildlife student was gathering data to identify (feral and/or pet) animals at the marsh. George Ziminsky noticed one of the cameras had been stolen, with its mounting setup smashed, so he checked another camera location and it too was gone, with the mounting setup snapped off. He then saw something small a few feet back in the bushes – the 32 gig memory card. A third camera was also stolen. The final images on the card were those possibly of the thieves’ legs and metal detector. It’s not clear why the thieves didn’t keep the memory chip.















