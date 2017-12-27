Student veterans head for Texas, despite state ban

HEADED TO TEXAS The Humboldt State Student Veterans Association (SVA) had raised funds to send nine members to the SVA convention, NatCon2018, in San Antonio, Texas. But the California State University system prohibits use of funds for travel to states that don’t prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ citizens, and Texas (along with Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota and Tennessee) is on the list. American Legion Post 274 heard about the problem, and took the matter to the Lost Coast Chapter of the Chief Petty Officers Association. The association then created a permanent scholarship to cover annual student attendance at the SVA convention, kicking down $2,200 for two students to make this year’s trip. Above, left to right, Legionnaire Phil Irvine; Chief Sean Culler, president, Lost Coast Chapter Chief Petty Officers Association; convention attendees Matt Aldrete and Myra Hallman; Master Chief Katt Brown, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay; and American Legion Post 274 Commander Jeff Sterling. Photo courtesy Jeff Sterling | American Legion Post 274











