Sue Parsons is Arcata’s new librarian

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Branch Library’s new librarian, Susan Parsons, hails from Plainfield , Ill. She replaces Nick Wilczek, who departed last September.

While Central Casting couldn’t have sent a better person for the role of a small-town librarian, complete with glasses and a ready smile, library science is Parsons’ second career.

In her previous life, Parsons, a mother of three, used her Ph.D in Russian literature to teach the Russian language at the college level. She can even write in Cyrillic.

“It’s fascinating,” she said, noting the language’s rich etymology. “Russian takes you all over the globe.”

What brought Parsons to this part of the globe was her three children, who are pursuing careers in California, and her wish to be nearer to them. And being surrounded by books makes her feel right at home. “This is a new career, a late-in-life career, and I love it!” she said.

There’s a lot to love about Arcata’s little library, and while she’sproud of it, Parsons is already fighting for some upgrades. Principal among them is restoration of Wi-Fi, which went out a few months ago and hasn’t come back. Presently, students who come in to study with their laptop computers find them cut off from the world.

“This is ridiculous!” Parsons said of the Wi-Fi drought. “It puts the library in such a difficult position. It’s unacceptable.”

The library also needs more of its traditional stock in trade: books. Parsons wants to rebalance the selection, especially in the juvenile nonfiction category. “It’s a completely overlooked area,” she said.

She’d also like to install a nice parent-child reading nook in one of the library’s cozy corners. Another kid-friendly feature might be a little red wagon for moving books around.

Still more items on Parsons’ initial wish list are a real cash register rather than a drawer, a color printer and replacement of cloth-covered chairs. “They’re absorbing things not good for public health,” she said.

Some problem-solving might be needed for the three public access computers. They’re often monopolized by those who can’t get Internet access elsewhere, and without Wi-Fi, patrons who would like to get online for practical chores or research are locked out while the computers are occupied for inessential tasks like watching movies.

But for Parsons, it all comes back to books. She loves ’em, with all the passion and intensity only a librarian can muster.

“This will never go!” she said, holding up a hefty tome. “It’s durable, you don’t need to plug it in and it takes you places.”

For now, Parsons continues to settle in with help from staff and patrons.

“People are so friendly,” she said. “I’m still learning the ropes.”

