Sun Valley hosting glamorous Field to Vase dinner

ARCATA BOTTOM – Sun Valley Floral Farms (SVFF) is hoping to raise consciousness about local flower production, and figures they way to win hearts and minds is through a glamorously gastronomical gathering.

On Saturday, March 12, SVFF hosts a one-of-a-kind Field to Vase Dinner in its vast greenhouse. The Field to Vase Dinner tour was launched in 2015 to bring attention to the importance of ensuring that the flowers at the center of the table should be as fresh, local and sustainable as the food on your plate.

With 80 percent of flowers in the U.S. being imported, this popular pop-up dinner series puts a floral twist on the farm-to-fork concept, making locally grown flowers the center of the evening’s discussion, while also highlighting the locally grown food and locally produced wine and beer purveyors.

SVFF spokesman Bill Prescott said that virtually all the roses, carnations and some other flowers found in supermarkets come from South America, mostly Columbia and Ecuador. He likens the Field to Vase effort to locavorism in other areas such as local food and beverages. “I know who made my lettuce, I know who made my wine, I know who brewed my Steelhead, but I may not know who made my flowers,” he said.

The dinner will take place on an elegantly-set 152-foot table in the farm’s massive greenhouse, amid thousands of tulips timed to bloom for the occasion. The tablescape will be designed by local florist Faye Zierer Krause of Flora Organica Designs. SVFF’s Lane DeVries will share his passion for farming with guests as he takes them on a tour through rows of his tulips, lilies and irises.

Guests will also enjoy the wit and wisdom of acclaimed garden writer and best-selling author Amy Stewart. Stewart’s award-winning book, Flower Confidential: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful, has inspired floral designers, farmers and retailers across the country to think more deeply about the value and importance of locally grown flowers.

Attendees will leave with a swag bag of floral treasures and a greater understanding of why the flowers at the center of the table should be as fresh, local and sustainable as the food that’s served on the plate.

Tickets are $175. Reservations, details and more details are at americangrownflowers.com/fieldtovase.