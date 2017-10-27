Sungnome Madrone: Economic development and creating more jobs in McKinleyville

Currently, economic development and jobs in McKinleyville are dependent almost entirely on the bedroom communities’ own income and expenses. There is very little money from outside the community that is spent in McKinleyville. This is the status quo.

So, how can we change this and develop more economic activity, bring in money from outside the community, improve the bottom line at local businesses and create more jobs?

Recently, I wrote about some opportunities for the community to start changing this status quo. I see tremendous opportunity for the community to grow its economy. I tend to see the “glass half full” whereas current leadership at the county tends to see the “glass half empty.”

It’s the same glass, but how we view it makes all the difference in whether we try to do anything about this stagnant “status quo.” By example when I presented recent concepts for a “Vista Point Park” as a potential economic engine for McKinleyville, our current supervisor discounted the concept (see Channel 23 news clip from Sept. 21) and said the county did not have the staff time to pursue this concept because they were busy with work on the general plan and the cannabis ordinance.

The General Plan was nearly done 6-8 years ago, but the current Board of Supervisors, supported by the real estate development interests in the county and beyond, spent massive amounts of our taxpayer dollars dismantling the plan and making it more developer friendly. They also have spent considerable taxpayer funds making sure that the new cannabis ordinance allows for major commercial cannabis operations.

Rather than coming up with reasons why something cannot be done (glass half empty), we need leaders who will see the glass half full and do whatever it takes to bring together resources and people to make something happen.

In order for McKinleyville to grow its economy and provide more jobs, we have to increase sales and attract visitors who will spend money at local businesses. How do we do that?

Developing a Vista Point Park on existing public property is one way we can do that. By expanding the Vista Point Facility to include the county parcel on the south side of the current Vista Point, and changing the access to come off of Airport Road, we can effectively entice travelers to pull off the highway for the magnificent view.

This is the first place travelers see the ocean since crossing the Golden Gate Bridge. See my guest opinion on this proposal in the Mad River Union dated April 26,2017 for more detail.

Once they pull off the highway to see the view and explore a visitor’s center and a California Welcome Center, then we have them hooked and they stay a night, eat a meal, shop at a local store, and plan an even longer visit in the future to hike our trails, visit our parks and spend money. It is an easy scenario where we go fishing for travelers with views, trails, visitor centers and more.

An example of how this can work is the Elk Valley RV Park at Stone Lagoon. Back in the 1980s, while I was working at Redwood Community Action Agency and just starting work on the Hammond Trail, we began a project to restore the creek (McDonald Creek) that flowed through the RV park property. At that time there were only a handful of elk that had left the Prairie Creek herd and set up at that location. The creek had no trees along it, its banks were eroding and the creek went dry in the summer.

So we worked with the landowner and fenced off the creek from the cows, planted trees and worked with landowners upslope to control erosion. Over the past 30 years the trees grew up tall, the stream banks stabilized, upslope erosion was reduced, and the creek now flows year round supporting steelhead and cutthroat trout.

This improved riparian area provides nursery areas for the elk and today the herd numbers nearly a hundred males and females and lots of babies this year.

The RV park changed its name to Elk Country and now fishes for tourists with elk. This was a successful economic development effort that benefited business while also benefiting the environment, wildlife and fisheries. It was a win-win for the economy and the environment.

How do we make this happen in McKinleyville? There are grant moneys available to do all of this using the tax dollars we already paid. We can bring those taxes home and create economic development and jobs for our community.

Once the facilities are built at Vista Point Park the increased economic activity will fund on-going maintenance and operation costs. This increased activity will lead to more overnight stays increasing the demand for more hotels and other services in the under-developed Airport Business Park.

A more functional Vista Point combined with a fully developed Business Park will create jobs and lead to further economic activity throughout the town.

Then add to this the development of a “Town Center,” which the community has been asking for. The Town Center concept has also sat idle for years as current town leadership would rather let a continued piece meal development approach with strip development along Central Avenue be the guiding approach.

At a recent meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee Anne Pierson, owner of much of the Town Center property, expressed support for the Town Center concept and hoped that the town would do more than just strip development along Central.

A Town Center will help give the town more character creating mixed use development with senior housing on top of ground floor businesses.

A pedestrian friendly environment with shops, trails, open space and gathering areas like a small outdoor concert venue for summer time “concerts in the park” types of activities can lead to even more economic activity and jobs.

The point is that there are many opportunities to increase sales at local businesses, create new business, and more jobs. What is needed is vision and expertise, and the willingness to bring together people and resources to make it happen.

What is needed is leadership that will look out for economic development opportunities that increases the wealth of our entire community, not just political campaign donors.

Steve Madrone teaches forestry and watershed management at Humboldt State and is a candidate for Fifth District supervisor.
















