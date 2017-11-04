Supervisors approve General Plan Update after final debate

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – After 17 years of controversy, Humboldt County’s General Plan Update is approved but not without a final round of debate that highlighted the most divisive issues.

The non-coastal portion of the county’s General Plan Update and its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) were approved at an Oct. 23 special meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

An important aspect of the EIR is its naming of 19 “significant and unavoidable impacts” such as loss of timber and agricultural lands. Such impacts are allowable if public benefits offset the environmental effects.

But throughout the meeting, Third District Supervisor Mike Wilson questioned the rationale for heeding property owner requests to take parcels out of timber and agricultural designations.

There are various areas of the county where that’s being done. But Wilson is the supervisor who would raise the issue because other supervisors campaigned on a property rights platform and they’ve pushed for policies that support maintaining or increasing property values.

The most politically emblematic mapping change debated by supervisors involves a 200-acre Kneeland parcel owned by Lee Ulansey, the founder of the Humboldt Coalition for Property Rights and a key supporter of the campaigns of the board majority.

Following the Planning Commission’s approval of a draft version of the update in 2012, the board majority changed the designation of Ulansey’s property from timber to residential agriculture, which allows residential subdivisions down to five-acre parcels.

Wilson questioned the change, saying it charts a threat to timberland preservation and neighboring residents are concerned about it.

He added that the change contradicts General Plan policies that favor preserving timberlands. “What pushes this board to choose five acre minimums?” he asked.

In response to his concerns, Supervisor Ryan Sundberg highlighted the General Plan’s status as a plan that will be implemented through separate public hearing actions such as rezoning.

“There are so many other rules and requirements that they have to go through, that saying it’s all going to be five acres is just not realistic,” he said. “But there could be some places where it would make sense, as it goes through the process.”

Planning Director John Ford said environmental review will be necessary “to evaluate potential impacts on a project-specific level” and the General Plan’s Environmental Impact Report “does not just give a license to development of individual parcels.”

But property values increase with residential development entitlements whether or not units are actually built. That dynamic was well-explored in an ensuing discussion.

The City of Arcata objects to several land use designation changes in the plan. One of them is to take a property owned by the Green Diamond timber company out of timberland into residential agriculture with 10-acre minimum parcel sizes.

The city’s request is based on a desire to maintain forestland on the borders of its community forest.

The ideological split surrounding environmental value and economic value was on full display when Wilson noted that “it’s no secret that the city and the Green Diamond company are having discussions regarding the purchase of this property and others.”

He predicted that “if we move this out of timber, it just means that more money will be paid for it to go into conservation.” That scenario would increase the amount of public or foundation funding gained by Green Diamond, he continued.

“I’m kind of hoping that it will keep the price up there so they don’t buy it and it will stay on the tax rolls,” said Supervisor Rex Bohn. “Silly me, 20 percent of the county is already in parks now.”

The city’s requests for the Green Diamond property and others weren’t supported by the board majority.

In a similar situation involving a Glendale area ranch, Wilson asked why five-acre minimum parcels were being allowed when supervisors agreed that conditions on the property make it unrealistic.

Bohn said that the property owners “just want to have that option, so the value of the property is there.”

In casting the lone dissent vote on approving the update, Wilson said its changed course cost the county about $1 million and has produced a plan that has less housing and more environmental impacts.

Implementation of plan begins in 30 days. The coastal portion of the county still has to be reviewed and that part is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

