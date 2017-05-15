Supervisors consider role of Measure Z committee

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The role of Humboldt County’s advisory committee on Measure Z public safety tax spending was discussed by county supervisors as they gave direction to spend on items outside of the committee’s recommendations.

The county’s Board of Supervisors was given a budget update and made several decisions – including giving direction on the use of unspent Measure Z revenue – at their May 2 meeting.

With the use of $220,000 in unspent Measure Z revenue up for discussion, supervisors supported requests that were unique to their districts and not included in the Measure Z Advisory Committee’s list of recommendations.

Supervisor Estelle Fennell supported giving the Garberville Sanitary District $60,000 in Measure Z money to pay for new fire hydrants.

The district requested $120,000 in an application that is not included in the Measure Z committee’s list of primary and secondary recommendations.

Supervisor Mike Wilson said his preference is to have Measure Z funding prioritized through the committee, as that process is transparent and “robust.”

“I’m not so into some of these add-ons, at the end of this process,” he said. “I would rather have that budget go back to the Measure Z committee in the next round.”

Supervisor Rex Bohn also had doubts. Noting that the hydrants requests didn’t make the Measure Z committee’s primary or secondary recommendation lists, he said fulfilling it is “going completely off the reservation.”

But Supervisor Ryan Sundberg said the Board of Supervisors should have leeway when funding choices are made.

“Most of the recommendations we get, we honor,” he said. “We’re the decision-makers though ... and if there are things we know about that are raised to a priority and we think they should be funded, I think that’s our prerogative.”

Supervisors directed staff to include their requests in the upcoming year’s Measure Z spending.

The final group included the $60,000 for Garberville area fire hydrants, $50,000 for Boys and Girls Club staffing, $40,000 for a Ferndale police patrol vehicle, $60,000 for the Eureka area’s Mobile Intervention Services Team and $9,200 for a gate at Mad River Beach to prevent late night disturbances to nearby farms and residential properties.

The status of Measure Z was part of a budget review and update presentation.

A decrease in spending and the use of emergency funds combined with an increase in revenue has put the county in a better than predicted budget condition.

The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is expected to be “very close to balanced,” said Assistant County Administrative Officer Elishia Hayes.

But costs related to deferred building maintenance and ADA improvements remain unaddressed and Hayes said proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration could lead to $7.6 million in funding losses.

Another outstanding cost is a $500,000 shortfall in funding for the first phase of the county’s jail expansion project.

Chief Probation Officer Bill Damiano said that if the cost gap isn’t covered in the upcoming budget, it could widen because delayed projects become more expensive due to time-sensitive factors like inflation.

“The $500,000 can easily become $1 million,” he said. “My concern is for my (department) and the (Department of Health and Human Services) and the resource center that’s going to be located in there as well as making sure that we get moving on the construction of this project because right now, we’re at capacity in the jail.”

The jail expansion project’s main source of funding is $16 million from the state and County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen said a variety of county departments are working on an estimate of the staffing costs associated with adding space and programs to the jail.

Supervisors approved the Measure Z committee’s main list of public safety funding items along with their additions. Measure Z revenue for the upcoming year is expected be $11 million, with $4.4 million available for the new requests and rest used to continue funding for previously-approved public safety staffing.

Supervisors also approved the Sheriff’s Office’s request to use Measure Z funds to pay for a radio needs analysis rather than an armored rescue vehicle, along with adjustments to the current year budget.

Finally, an $85,000 loan was approved to cover costs related to the McKay Community Forest.

A proposed budget for the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year will be presented to supervisors on June 6.















