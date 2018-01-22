Supes form shelter crisis committee

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – After years of being pressured to approve a shelter crisis declaration, the county’s Board of Supervisors is forming a committee to make recommendations on it.

Directed after lengthy deliberation at the Jan. 9 supervisors meeting, the committee will also advance advice on whether the county should form a homelessness task force.

Supervisors Mike Wilson and Virginia Bass co-sponsored the agenda discussion item, which emerged after supporters of short term shelters such as campgrounds and tiny house villages demanded it.

A shelter crisis declaration is enabled by state law and would allow flexibility on building and health and safety codes so that public properties can be used for emergency shelters.

On a consultant’s recommendation, the county is focusing its resources and efforts on a “housing first” strategy that prioritizes placement of homeless people in permanent, conventional housing instead of temporary shelters such as tent villages.

Health and Human Services Director Connie Beck acknowledged that there’s a “lack of affordable housing” and there’s been a push to increase the county’s number of housing units. That effort has yielded some gains that have been offset by losses such as motel closures.

The housing unit shortage was also highlighted by Sally Hewitt, the co-chair of the Humboldt County Housing and Homeless Coalition. Hewitt said the county has funding to carry out the housing first strategy but it’s lacking the housing.

Darlene Spoor, the executive director of the Arcata House Partnership, said her group houses almost 100 people per night in shelters or housing. “The problem, though, is we have money but no places to rent so there are more people that could benefit from these programs that we just can’t serve – and that’s very disheartening,” she continued.

After discussion on the causes, effects and challenges of homelessness, Wilson asked whether a shelter crisis declaration is worth pursuing.

“People that advocate for it say it will help,” said Hewitt. “It does lend itself to the interpretation that we’re taking it seriously … and that we’re going to make a concerted effort to look at what the county has that could be used to take care of the shelter crisis.”

Asked about the basis for deciding the situation is indeed a crisis, Beck said that when the county’s consultant evaluated the number of available housing units and the need for housing, “There was a big discrepancy between the two.”

Supervisor Rex Bohn noted the sheer scale of the problem. “If we were solving homelessness and it’s our job – we’re bankrupt, we’re out of business,” he said.

Hewitt agreed. “There is a tremendous amount of money being spent on homelessness – a shocking amount of money,” she said. “And for us to be where we are is pretty awful.”

During a public comment session, crisis declaration advocates supported the housing first approach but called attention to the previously-described lack of affordable housing. They said that if housing is lacking, emergency shelters and alternative housing are necessary.

“Housing first has failed to solve the homeless crisis in Humboldt County,” said McKinleyville resident Winchell Dillenbeck, who is an Affordable Homeless Housing Alternatives boardmember.

Manila resident Edie Jessup questioned descriptions included in a staff report. She told supervisors that a shelter crisis declaration “is not about extreme weather sheltering, it is about the lack of affordable housing” and “the failure of the housing first policy” to provide shelter until housing needs are met.

Linda Lee, also a Manila resident, said “I have a dream about my town,” adding that an 11-acre park area has an under-used campground that could be “a little village that could house people that are newly homeless.”

Shelley Mack, an Arcata-based attorney and McKinleyville resident, urged supervisors to approve a crisis declaration and said unincorporated areas have noticeable homelessness.

“My husband, my daughter and I live on Murray Road west of (Highway) 101 and living right along the Hammond Trail, we’ve seen a large uptick in houseless people in the last year-and-a-half to two years,” she said. “We’ve seen them in other places in McKinleyville as well and there are no resources available to those people.”

There was also support for forming a homelessness task force, a recommendation that was also included in petitions for a crisis declaration. But Bohn alluded to a more direct fix. “Everybody that gets put on that task force better bring a bag of cash to build something,” he said.

Wilson described homelessness as an issue in need of proactive action. “This is tailpipe engineering,” he said. “We spend a lot on homelessness because we’re in a society that creates homelessness.” Board Chair Ryan Sundberg noted that some of the recommendations advanced during public comment are already happening. McKinleyville and Arcata have extreme weather shelters that work together, he said, and “it rotates through the churches as well.”

Supervisors voted to form an ad hoc committee including Bohn and Supervisor Estelle Fennell to consider and make recommendations on a crisis declaration and forming a housing and homelessness task force. The committee will return with its advice on Feb. 6.















