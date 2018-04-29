Supes move to abate escalating nuisances at Mad River Park

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

MAD RIVER – Attempting to thwart those who burn raging bonfires, light off firecrackers and dump garbage at Mad River County Park, the Board of Supervisors has approved closing the park to vehicles at night.

Approved at the board’s April 17 meeting, the nighttime vehicle closure has been in the works since 2011, when complaints from adjacent landowners and residents of Tyee City – a micro-community near the park – ramped up.

Deputy Director of Public Works Hank Seemann said previous attempts to completely close the park during night hours were met with resistance from the state’s Coastal Commission so the vehicle closure was negotiated.

It’s being implemented to stop the ongoing nuisances that have affected neighbors and in some cases endangered beachgoers. Seemann said large bonfires fueled by wooden pallets and furniture leave “large numbers” of nails on the beach, creating a “public safety hazard.”

He reported that in a sample time period – the latter half of June, 2016 – 40 percent of calls to the Sheriff’s Office to the park were during night hours for occurrences like fireworks, shots fired and disturbing the peace.

The fireworks and gunplay cause livestock on nearby properties to stampede and trample fences as they proceed onto Mad River Road, creating “a significant safety hazard to the public as well as a tremendous nuisance for the property owner,” Seemann said.

Dumping is also a problem and Seemann displayed photos of piles of garbage and debris left on park property, including one pile that included the corpse of a deer.

The solution approved by supervisors (minus Supervisor Mike Wilson, who was not at the meeting) is to install gates at the park’s main lot on Mad River Road and at the boat ramp lot, which is off the road.

Seniors, the disabled and commercial fishermen will be given keys to the gates to allow them nighttime access, Seemann said.

Dennis Mayo of the California Beach Fishermen’s Association described the arrangement as “a good compromise.”

A resident of 330 Mad River Road said he’s “the closest person to the beach” and “my wife and I – and our animals – hear this every weekend.”

He said he generally doesn’t support beach closures “but this is different – this is going to preserve the beach and keep it clean for people that enjoy spending their days there.”

Supervisor Rex Bohn said small numbers of people continue to negatively impact county areas. “It’s disrespect for peoples’ property and our property and we see it everywhere we go,” he continued.

Seemann said the park’s nighttime gating “is not a perfect solution,” as county staff will have to open and close the gates. A written staff report also raises the possibility of responses to late-leaving vehicles being gated inside the park.

The board had already approved using $9,200 of Measure Z public safety tax revenue for installing the gates and according to the staff report, the additional workload might be offset by the anticipated reduction of nuisances.















