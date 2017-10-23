Supes OK single-story home expansion

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – In an effort to meet what’s been described as a market need, Humboldt County is expanding footprint allowances for single-story homes.

The appeal of single story homes, particularly for elderly buyers was cited as a motivator for the action, which was taken at the Oct. 3 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Planning Director John Ford said allowing a larger footprint for single-story homes provides more living space without increasing structural height.

The county’s current zoning rules set a maximum of 35 percent lot coverage for a single family home. The amendment increases the lot coverage to 50 percent but mandates that the home be limited to a single story.

“There has been a trend for people to want larger single family homes,” said Ford. “And with the traditional 35 percent coverage ratio what ends up happening is you have to end up either getting a larger lot to have the size house you want, which makes houses increasingly expensive, or you have to go to two stories to get the same amount of square footage.”

The change allows the county to maintain a 6,000 square foot smaller lot size while allowing a house of up to 1,700 square feet with an attached garage to be built, he continued.

Ford added that the change will “meet a need of the market” and demand from “a population that is typically aging.”

The areas of the county where the change will have the most effect are McKinleyville and the greater Eureka/Cutten area. It will apply to areas designated as Housing Opportunity Zones in the county’s General Plan Update, which are areas that have public water and sewer services.

Supervisor Mike Wilson asked whether the change will affect setbacks and reduce “green buffers” in neighborhoods.

Ford said housing setbacks will stay the same. He added that a general “planning dilemma” is how to achieve variation in structure height. “What’s being proposed here will actually do that,” he continued. “It will add to the variation within the streetscape.”

During public comment, Blue Lake homebuilder Kent Sawatsky said he supports the change because maximizing lot coverage reduces housing costs for buyers.

“If I’m able to use a 4,000-square-foot yard while still maintaining my setbacks, with these coverage ratios I may be able to provide a considerable amount, maybe a 20 to 25 percent bump, in terms of costs and affordable housing I can provide,” he continued.

Before the unanimous vote approving the ordinance, supervisors noted that the single-story approach has appeal beyond the older age demographic. “I don’t quite fit that demographic yet but my knees do,” said Board Chair Virginia Bass.















