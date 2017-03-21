Surprise turnabout in Manila 5 murder case

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA— In a dramatic U-turn, the lone eyewitness to last December’s murder of a McKinleyville man in Manila has reversed which one of the five assailants she accuses of firing the fatal gunshots.

At a preliminary hearing March 20, Jane Doe singled out Cesar Valenzuela-Campos, 23, as the man who shot and killed her long-time friend Tyson Eduardo Claros, 20, at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 on the shoulder of State Route 255 near Samoa Bridge.

Originally, Doe told investigators right after the killing that Claros had been shot by one of the other five suspects, Brandon James Mitchell, 22.

Under cross-examination, Valenzuela-Campos’s lawyer, Public Defender Casey Russo, asked Doe Monday if her memory was better now or three months ago. “I can remember more now,” she said without demur.

Doe described herself as in shock and crying throughout her interview at the sheriff’s office at about 4:30 that December morning, two hours or so after Claros was slain at nearly point blank range between two cars parked single file on the shoulder of the road.

Doe’s car was the apparent subject of an ambush about half way between Pacific Avenue and the motor way’s southern intersection with Peninsula Drive. The second vehicle transporting the suspects drew up five to 10 feet behind her in what appeared to be a pre-arranged assault

According to arrest records, Valenzuela-Campos told sheriff’s investigators that Mitchell shot Claros several times with a semi-automatic .45 caliber hand gun as the victim got out of the front seat of Doe’s black 2001 Honda, in which he had been the front seat passenger. Officers found a number of .45 shell casings at the crime scene.

Doe withdrew her accusation against Mitchell, however, and pointed to Valenzuela-Campos as the killer in the first day of the preliminary hearing, which is a pre-trial “trial” to determine if the prosecution has marshaled enough evidence to warrant taking the case to a jury. All five suspects were in the courtroom, the men in orange jumpsuits, the women in dark blue ones.

Investigators recorded in the arrest documents that the motive in the case was revenge for Claros’s alleged sexual molestation of the three-year-old daughter of two of the suspects, Mitchell and his partner Catherine Fode, 18.

At the end of Monday’s hearing, Doe was asked if Claros had ever told her that “he was investigated for child molestation.” She said not. No evidence or details about that investigation, its date or its outcome, were introduced.

Doe was the only witness to appear in the day-long hearing. She was steady, poised and patient throughout despite being questioned by five defense lawyers and the deputy district attorney who is prosecuting the case, Brie Bennett. The queries were highly repetitive but Doe did not waver from her assertion that it was Valenzuela-Campos who murdered her close friend since high school, not Mitchell.

The gallery was packed, although Courtroom 2 is small with only six rows of seats. Those close to Claros wore black memorial bracelets bearing the legends “Fly Away Tyson” and “Rise Above” in bold white letters.

The other suspects are Tamara Nicole Thomson, 18, girlfriend of Valenzuela-Campos and Hector Godoy-Standley ((cq)), 22, another boyfriend of the three-year-old’s mother, Fode.

Doe testified that she saw two silver revolvers, one brandished by Thomson as she sat in the back passenger’s seat of Doe’s car, and the one allegedly used by Valenzuela-Campos to kill Claros. Thomson allegedly forced Doe to stop the car to make time for the suspected accomplices to pull up behind.

The two revolvers appeared to be identical, Doe testified, acknowledging she has next to no experience with firearms except once with a rifle years ago. She agreed that the night was exceptionally dark, with only one street lamp some distance from the parked cars beneath an overcast sky and the suggestion of a sprinkle falling. The interior of her car was poorly lighted too, she said, as the dome lamp had been turned off.

Although Valenzuela-Campos told sheriff’s investigators that Mitchell, the father of the three-year-old, shot Claros several times with a semi-automatic .45 caliber hand gun, Thomson told officers that her boyfriend, Valenzuela-Campos, had disposed of a .22 caliber revolver minutes after the murder. Officers recovered that gun from the location Thomson described.

By 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13, sheriff’s deputies had arrested her boyfriend at the Shell Station on Myrtle Avenue at McFarlan Street. Thomson was arrested a short time later at a residence in Eureka.

All five suspects were arraigned for murder and carjacking and four of them are accused of possessing a firearm. Mitchell is also charged with personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. The disposition of those charges was cast in doubt by Doe’s testimony.

Mitchell is being held on $1.5 million bail. He reportedly turned himself in when he learned that he was wanted by law enforcement.

Bail for the other four is set at $1.25 million each.

Claros was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital and Doe learned of his death while at the sheriff’s office. He described himself on his Facebook page as a resident of McKinleyville, a student at College of the Redwoods, a waiter at Denny’s, a laborer at Fox Farm Soil & Fertilizer and an employee of American Stove Works in Eureka.















