Suspect kills himself after killing woman in Eureka

EUREKA – A woman was shot to death Sunday evening, May 6 in Eureka and when, hours later, the suspect was located in Eureka, he shot and killed himself.

At about 4:52 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to a residence on the 3300 block of H Street in Eureka for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a female with a gunshot wound and an uninjured female. The uninjured female told officers that the suspect, 52-year-old Ronald Allen Crossland, fled the scene in her black Honda Accord. A Be-On-the-Lookout (BOLO) was issued for Crossland and the vehicle.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated on the female with the gunshot wound and she was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified and she has been identified as 60-year-old Sharral Lynne McDonald of Fortuna.

At about 7:22 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office located the black Honda Accord parked near the 2400 block of Fern Street in Cutten. The vehicle was unoccupied. Deputies and officers searched the area but were unable to locate Crossland.

Just before 9 p.m., the Fortuna Police Department was searching for Crossland near the 300 block of North Fortuna Boulevard based on previous contacts at the location. While on scene, a Fortuna officer heard a single gunshot. Crossland was located with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crossland was known to the uninjured female victim and McDonald; however, the exact motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Rick Bise at (707) 441-4109.























































































































































































































