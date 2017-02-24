Suspicion surrounds cannabis-related banking

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – As banking issues continue to affect the state’s legal marijuana industry, Humboldt County’s treasurer-tax collector has told the Board of Supervisors that the banking of marijuana tax revenue won’t trigger money-laundering oversight.

The prominent issue of banking marijuana-related income was discussed at the Feb. 14 supervisors meeting. Supervisor Estelle Fennell has been invited to join the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) working group on implementing marijuana legalization and she talked about the association’s policy exploration.

A CSAC committee on financial issues met recently and Fennell reported that “the focus was on banking issues and taxation, which will lead to a lot more money coming into government, whether it’s state or local.”

She said Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce McPherson updated the committee on his county’s collection of marijuana dispensary taxes, whose payments have been made in cash.

McPherson told the committee that the first six months of Santa Cruz dispensary taxation yielded $3 million in revenue, Fennell reported, and “there were a couple of dozen of deliveries of cash in the $20,000 to $30,000 range, so you can see that it becomes an issue.”

In Humboldt County, Measure S, the county’s marijuana excise tax ballot measure, gained voter approval last November. The county will soon have to deal with the dilemma of collecting – and banking – payments that are made in cash due to marijuana’s status as a federally-illegal Schedule One controlled substance.

Fennell said the state is divided into four taxation districts, with the two northern districts accepting cash payments. So far, $8 million in mostly cash tax payments have been made in the northern districts, she continued.

“The largest cash payment they had was $450,000 so of course it’s a huge issue,” Fennell said. She added that while the banking issues are unresolved, CSAC is “stepping up to represent all counties dealing with this.” She said she’ll advance the county’s concerns to the association’s marijuana working group, whose first meeting is on March 16.

During a public comment session, Kent Sawatsky, a frequent commenter on agenda items, asked whether or not the banking of marijuana revenue would be considered money laundering by the feds.

County Treasurer-Tax Collector John Bartholomew said the federal Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) requires banks to file Suspicious Activity Reports on marijuana-related deposits, which is labor-intensive and costly.

That’s why banks don’t want to deal with marijuana-related accounts, Bartholomew added. But he also said that accounts of governments are treated differently.

A working group meeting sponsored by the state Treasurer’s Office the previous week included “a very extensive financial report” from an Atlanta attorney, Bartholomew reported. The upshot, he said, was that “there’s no viable way to work around the federal and banking rules and still be able to participate in the FDIC system.”

But Bartholomew added that government entities are exempt from FinCEN rules.

“This is my understanding – a bank does not have any reason nor ability to request that a government entity have reports filed on them because of activity that the banks think might be connected to cannabis,” he told supervisors.

Fennell said banking is still “a huge issue” as California’s legal marijuana industry will probably be larger than Washington’s and Colorado’s combined and cash payments will be impractical.

She added that federal enforcement is generally on hold due to the Obama-era issuance of a policy memo. But that could change now that a new presidential administration is in place – including an attorney general who believes the use of marijuana is immoral.















